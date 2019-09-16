Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plans to play next year
Roethlisberger, who will require season-ending elbow surgery, has no plans to retire. "I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season," Roethlisberger noted in a statement posted by the team Monday. "The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play."
In Roethlisberger's absence, Mason Rudolph will start at QB for the Steelers, with Devlin Hodges currently the team's top backup. It's way too early to get a handle on a timetable for Roethlisberger's recovery, but the 37-year-old will now set his sights on being available for the start of the 2020 NFL season.
