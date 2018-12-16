Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Playing through rib issue
Roethlisberger, who does not carry an official injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, reportedly suffered cracked ribs in Week 14's loss to the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In the wake of his rib issue, which the Steelers ' official site referred to as contusions, Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday, but was able to work fully both Thursday and Friday. As a result, his Week 15 status isn't in doubt, but the QB figures to contend with and play through a degree of discomfort until his ribs are completely healed.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets precautionary MRI•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expecting to play in Week 15•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Returns to game•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15