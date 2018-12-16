Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Playing through rib issue

Roethlisberger, who does not carry an official injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, reportedly suffered cracked ribs in Week 14's loss to the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of his rib issue, which the Steelers ' official site referred to as contusions, Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday, but was able to work fully both Thursday and Friday. As a result, his Week 15 status isn't in doubt, but the QB figures to contend with and play through a degree of discomfort until his ribs are completely healed.