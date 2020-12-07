Roethlisberger (knee) is listed as active Monday against Washington, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

For maintenance-related reasons, the Steelers listed Roethlisberger as a non-participant on each of their official injury reports this week. Still, his ability to practice Sunday in some capacity indicated an absence Monday wasn't in the cards, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Indeed, Roethlisberger will be out there versus Washington's second-ranked pass defense (194.6 yards per game).