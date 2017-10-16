Play

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plays efficiently versus Chiefs

Roethlisberger completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Just a week after committing five turnovers, Roethlisberger completed 68 percent of his passes while posting a healthy 10.1 yards per attempt. The majority of his production through the air resulted from his rhythm with Antonio Brown, who hauled in eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger reached 250 yards for just the third time this season and brought his TD:INT to an underwhelming 7:8 with this performance. He's clearly taken a step back in 2017, but the pieces are in place for him to break out any week, with his next opportunity coming Sunday against the Bengals.

