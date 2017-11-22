Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices despite illness
Roethlisberger was a full practice participant Wednesday despite feeling under the weather, Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Coming off his best performance of the season last week, Roethlisberger apparently is dealing with a minor illness. He wasn't even listed on Wednesday's injury report, and it can be assumed this is a non-issue if he isn't added to the report Thursday. Roethlisberger and the Steelers will face a struggling Packers squad on Sunday Night Football.
