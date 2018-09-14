Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully, but listed as questionable

Though listed as a full practice participant Friday, Roethlisberger (right elbow) is marked questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Jermey Fowler, the expectation is that Roethlisberger will play Sunday, but the questionable designation makes it imperative for those inclined to use the QB in Week 2 lineups to confirm his status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Josh Dobbs, who returned to his normal backup workload Friday after taking first-team reps Wednesday and Thursday, is on hand in the event that the Steelers surprisingly elect to sit Roethlisberger this weekend.