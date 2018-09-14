Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Friday

Coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Roethlisberger (elbow) was a full practice participant Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Josh Dobbs, who took first-team QB reps Wednesday and Thursday, returned to his normal practice workload Friday, which sets the stage for Roethlisberger to start Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

