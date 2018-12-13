Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Thursday

Roethlisberger (ribs) practiced fully Thursday.

Roethlisberger understandably dealt with some soreness after sustaining rib contusions in Week 14, but his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is not in doubt. On the heels of three straight losses, the Steelers head into the weekend at 7-5-1, a context that makes Sunday's contest critical with regard to the team's playoff hopes. While it's known that Roethlisberger will be a go against New England, the status of top running back James Conner (ankle) remains in question.

More News
Our Latest Stories