Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Thursday
Roethlisberger (finger) practiced fully Thursday.
Roethlisberger sat out practice Wednesday, which has normally been a weekly off day for the QB. He is, however, dealing with a fractured index finger on his left hand that he suffered in Week 8's win over the Browns. It's an issue he played through in that contest, with coach Mike Tomlin noting Wednesday that he didn't anticipate the injury impacting Roethlisberger's availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
