Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Puts up 50 pass attempts in loss
Roethlisberger completed 33 of 50 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
The Steelers have thrown 35 more passes than any other team this year (Colts are second with 609), as Roethlisberger has chucked up 45-plus attempts in four of his past six games. Issue is, the veteran quarterback has been characteristically vulnerable to turnovers down the stretch, throwing five interceptions over the past five games as Pittsburgh has gone 1-4 to fall out of playoff positioning headed into Week 17. The fantasy production had been lacking somewhat of late prior to Sunday's huge output against New Orleans, with Roethlisberger finishing 10th or worse in QB scoring (standard) over four straight showings between Week 12 and Week 15. With Pittsburgh trying to scratch and claw its way into the postseason with a win over Cincinnati and a Baltimore loss (among other, less likely scenarios), Roethlisberger will look to pick apart a Bengals defense that's allowed an NFL-high 34 touchdowns to opposing QBs in 2018.
