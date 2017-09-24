Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Quiet in Week 3 loss
Roethlisberger completed 22 of 39 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding a six-yard rush and losing a fumble in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago.
Roethlisberger lost the ball on a first-quarter sack, but made amends with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown in the second quarter. He's now put together three consecutive middling performances, throwing for between 235 and 263 yards in each game. With explosive wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Brown as well as pass-catching running back Le'Veon Bell at his disposal, it's likely just a matter of time until Big Ben kicks it into high gear.
