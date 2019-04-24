Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Reaches two-year extension

The Steelers and Roethlisberger came to terms Wednesday on a two-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The value of the deal isn't yet known, but it's expected that the extension will make Roethlisberger one of the NFL's highest-paid players on an annual basis through 2021. Though the veteran signal-caller has hinted at retirement in previous offseasons, Roethlisberger confirmed shortly after the Steelers' 2018 campaign wrapped up that he would be back for 2019. Roethlisberger is coming off a productive season in which he established new career highs in passing yards (5,129) and touchdowns (34), though he'll now have to adjust to life without top wideout Antonio Brown. With emerging star JuJu Smith-Schuster back for his third NFL season and a number of other quality targets on hand, Roethlisberger shouldn't see his production suffer much -- if at all -- in 2019, even with Brown out of the mix.