Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Receives second opinion
Roethlisberger got a second opinion on his injured right elbow Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Roethlisberger has yet to undergo the procedure that has been ordered up, but his appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache likely was done to hone in on the exact nature of the season-ending issue. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday, Roethlisberger won't undergo Tommy John surgery with the expectation that he'll be fully healthy by Week 1 of the 2020 campaign. Look for Roethlisberger's recovery timetable to become more clear once he goes under the knife.
