Roethlisberger completed 47 of 68 pass attempts for 501 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in Sunday's 48-37 loss to Cleveland in the wild-card round.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers got off to an absolutely dreadful start, as the offense failed to score a point on the team's first six drives of the game, with four of those drives shortened by miscues involving the quarterback (three interceptions and a botched snap). Cleveland capitalized on seemingly every Pittsburgh mistake, going up 28-0 with plenty of time left in the first quarter. The fact that Roethlisberger was able to will his team back into striking distance in the second half certainly deserves praise. It's also a sign -- in addition to his 3,803 passing yards and 33 touchdowns during the regular season -- that the 38-year-old still has some life left in his surgically repaired arm. The 47 completions were the most ever in an NFL game (regular season or playoffs) and the 68 attempts established the postseason mark. If Roethlisberger has the desire to continue playing -- he remains under contract for the 2021 season -- he can still post usable fantasy numbers in this pass-happy offense with a bevy of talented pass catchers surrounding him.