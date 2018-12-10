Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Returns to game

Roethlisberger (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders in the fourth quarter, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Roethlisberger was held out for nearly the entire second half because of his injury, but he returned to the contest in an effort to lead the Steelers back late in the contest.

