Roethlisberger was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Roethlisberger didn't take part in Wednesday's practice for maintenance purposes, which is expected to be the norm over the next 15 weeks of the regular season as the Steelers look to limit the strain on the veteran's surgically-repaired elbow. His ability to take every rep Thursday suggests that Roethlisberger came out of the Steelers' 26-16 win over the Giants on Monday feeling no worse for the wear. In his first competitive action in just under a year, Roethlisberger appeared to settle in nicely from the second quarter onward, finishing with 21 completions on 32 attempts for 229 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Up next for Roethlisberger and the Steelers is a matchup Sunday with the Broncos, who limited Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to 5.8 yards per attempt Week 1.