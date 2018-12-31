Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Says he'll be back for 2019
Roethlisberger said he will return for the 2019 season, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports. "I have another year on my contract," Roethlisberger said Sunday. "And if No. 53 (Maurkice Pouncey) is coming back, I'm coming back."
While the comment probably shouldn't be taken literally, the 29-year-old Pouncey does have one season remaining on a long-term contract -- same as his close friend Roethlisberger. The 36-year-old quarterback has openly pondered retirement in past seasons, drawing unnecessary attention from the media when there was little chance he would actually hang up his cleats. He's taking a different approach this time around, putting an end to the discussion before anyone can start it. Roethlisberger set career-high marks for passing yards (5,129), touchdowns (34) and attempts (675) in 2018, but he nonetheless loses a streak of four consecutive playoff appearances, with an inconsistent defense and poor play on special teams limiting the Steelers to a 9-6-1 record. Even with a tricky cap situation, Pittsburgh figures to retain the core of its 2018 offense, including Roethlisberger, Pouncey, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Jaylen Samuels. The key free agents on offense are 33-year-old guard Ramon Foster and No. 2 tight end Jesse James.
