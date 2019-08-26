Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Scores in preseason debut
Roethlisberger completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason win over Tennessee.
Roethlisberger made his preseason debut and was limited to just one quarter (three drives) of action. The 37-year-old connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 17-yard touchdown on his final drive of the game. The Roethlisberger to Smith-Schuster connection figures to be the primary source of offense in Pittsburgh this season with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell long gone. The All-Pro quarterback is not expected to play in the team's preseason finale Thursday.
