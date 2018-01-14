Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sets franchise record with five TD passes

Roethlisberger completed 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville. He also ran twice for 16 yards and fumbled once.

Heading into this game, the Steelers had gone 8-0 when scoring 25+ points, and Roethlisberger showed no sign of his age (35) throwing a franchise-record five TD passes. However, several failed fourth-down attempts, a costly sack and fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and an absentee defense all conspired to knock Pittsburgh out of the postseason. Roethlisberger hit seven different receivers playing from behind the entire game and almost tossed a sixth score in the final minutes on a play that was ultimately ruled a lateral and rushing touchdown for Le'Veon Bell.