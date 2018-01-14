Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sets franchise record with five TD passes
Roethlisberger completed 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round loss to Jacksonville. He also ran twice for 16 yards and fumbled once.
Heading into this game, the Steelers had gone 8-0 when scoring 25+ points, and Roethlisberger showed no sign of his age (35) throwing a franchise-record five TD passes. However, several failed fourth-down attempts, a costly sack and fumble that was returned for a touchdown, and an absentee defense all conspired to knock Pittsburgh out of the postseason. Roethlisberger hit seven different receivers playing from behind the entire game and almost tossed a sixth score in the final minutes on a play that was ultimately ruled a lateral and rushing touchdown for Le'Veon Bell.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plans to play next season•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Healthy scratch in season finale•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially out Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Status still uncertain for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May not play Sunday vs. Browns•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...