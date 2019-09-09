Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Shaky in 2019 debut

Roethlisberger completed just 57 percent of his pass attempts (27 of 47) for 276 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 33-3 drubbing at the hands of the Patriots.

Roethlisberger and the rest of his teammates simply did not show up for this primetime matchup, getting outclassed in nearly every facet of the game. The 37-year-old was uncharacteristically inaccurate, missing several open targets we are used to seeing him nail without fail in the past. Chemistry aside, the loss of talents like Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell this past offseason may affect Big Ben more than initially expected. That said, the All-Pro signal caller has developed enough goodwill over his decorated career to earn a pass for one poor showing. We will find out how this Steeler offense responds in a home matchup against the Seahawks in Week 2.