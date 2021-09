The Steelers expect Roethlisberger (pectoral) to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While he's expected to play through the injury to his left pectoral, Roethlisberger likely will be limited in practice to start the week. Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (knee) also figures to be on the injury report, with his status for Week 3 in serious question.