Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Should resume throwing in spring
Roethlisberger (elbow) is expected to receive clearance to resume throwing at some point during the spring, a source tells Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Roethlisberger will soon go under the knife for season-ending surgery on his right elbow, but those close to the situation believe the signal-caller avoided any ligament or tendon damage when he was injured in the Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. As a result, Roethlisberger's impending procedure will merely address a torn muscle, which puts him on track for a shorter recovery timeline than would have been the case if he had needed surgery to repair ligaments. An official timetable for Roethlisberger's recovery probably won't come until the surgery is completed, but the 37-year-old should be back to 100 percent health in advance of training camp, if not OTAs. With Roethlisberger on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, second-year player Mason Rudolph will take over as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
