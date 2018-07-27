Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Showcasing slimmer physique
Roethlisberger lost a noticeable amount of weight during the offseason, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
While not exactly known for his conditioning, Roethlisberger worked with a nutritionist throughout the offseason to cut sugar and other carbs from his diet. The change falls in line with his comments from early May, when he said he plans to play football for 3-to-5 more seasons so long as the Steelers continue to protect him with a strong offensive line. The 36-year-old quarterback seemed a bit annoyed with the organization's use of a third-round pick on fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph, noting that the Steelers could've spent the pick on a player with potential to help the team this season. In any case, Roethlisberger's weight loss doesn't figure to have much impact from a fantasy standpoint, considering he's run for just 378 yards and two touchdowns over the past seven years.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Hopes to play 3-to-5 more years•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Intends to play beyond 2019•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plans to play next season•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sets franchise record with five TD passes•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Healthy scratch in season finale•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Officially out Sunday vs. Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts