Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Showcasing slimmer physique

Roethlisberger lost a noticeable amount of weight during the offseason, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

While not exactly known for his conditioning, Roethlisberger worked with a nutritionist throughout the offseason to cut sugar and other carbs from his diet. The change falls in line with his comments from early May, when he said he plans to play football for 3-to-5 more seasons so long as the Steelers continue to protect him with a strong offensive line. The 36-year-old quarterback seemed a bit annoyed with the organization's use of a third-round pick on fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph, noting that the Steelers could've spent the pick on a player with potential to help the team this season. In any case, Roethlisberger's weight loss doesn't figure to have much impact from a fantasy standpoint, considering he's run for just 378 yards and two touchdowns over the past seven years.