The Steelers have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

While the details of his 2021 compensation have yet to be released, it's assumed that the QB's existing contract was re-worked in order to reduce his salary cap hit, which was previously scheduled to be $41.25 million. With Roethlisberger's services having been secured for the coming season, the Steelers will now have decisions to make with regard to other key offensive cogs, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and RB James Conner, who are both eligible to become free agents later this month.