The Steelers have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.
While the details of his 2021 compensation have yet to be released, it's assumed that the QB's existing contract was re-worked in order to reduce his salary cap hit, which was previously scheduled to be $41.25 million. With Roethlisberger's services having been secured for the coming season, the Steelers will now have decisions to make with regard to other key offensive cogs, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and RB James Conner, who are both eligible to become free agents later this month.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected back for 2021•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Will start for Steelers in 2021•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May not be lock to return•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Planning to play another season?•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Optimism regarding 2021 return•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Record numbers in wild-card loss•