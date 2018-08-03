Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sits out of practice

Roethlisberger was held out of Friday's practice session, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Roethlisberger was on the field for Friday's practice but wasn't suited up as a participant. He was likely just getting a veteran rest day, as the Steelers haven't given any notice of an injury. There won't be any cause for concern unless Roethlisberger is also held out of practice over the weekend.

