Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sits out practice Friday

Roethlisberger was rested and sat out Friday's practice session, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Roethlisberger was on the field for Friday's practice but he wasn't suited up as a participant. He likely was merely getting a veteran rest day since the team hasn't given any notice of him suffering from an injury. He's expected to return to the field and resume his usual role in the near future.

