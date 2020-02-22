Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Spotted throwing
Roethlisberger (elbow) was shown lofting passes in a performance center Saturday.
The Roethlisberger recovery tour continued Saturday, with the Steelers teasing a five-second video showcasing the veteran quarterback attempting passes in the performance center. Both head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert have expressed certainty in Roethlisberger's status for the 2020 season in recent days, although the exact rehab timeline remains unknown. The 37-year-old underwent surgery on his throwing elbow Sept. 23.
