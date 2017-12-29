Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Status still uncertain for Week 17

Roethlisberger (non-injury) was held out of practice Friday but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Browns.

The Steelers haven't outright tipped their hand, but Roethlisberger is expected to join Le'Veon Bell on the sideline as a healthy scratch this weekend, despite the passing title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs on the line. Roethlisberger's DNP/limited/DNP practice regimen this week also supports the suspicion that the coaching staff is preparing Landry Jones for a spot start in the season finale. Expect the Steelers to make a decision on Roethlisberger's availability by the release of inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.