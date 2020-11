The NFL has moved Roethlisberger and the Steelers' upcoming matchup against the Ravens from Tuesday to Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Week 12 divisional contest was initially meant to be played Thanksgiving night, but repeated COVID-19 cases on Baltimore's end have since resulted in the game being move to last Sunday, then Tuesday, and now to Wednesday after another Ravens player tested positive. As a result, Pittsburgh's scheduled Week 13 matchup against Washington this Sunday could also be at risk of postponement, per Schefter.