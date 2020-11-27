Roethlisberger and the Steelers won't play Sunday against the Ravens after the NFL announced the game was rescheduled for Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the Baltimore roster and staff ravaged by positive COVID-19 tests at the moment, this key AFC North matchup already was in peril. The Ravens have closed their team facilities until Monday, so it'll be interesting to see if this game is played at all.
