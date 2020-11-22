Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 pass attempts for 267 yards, throwing two touchdowns and committing one interception during Sunday's 27-3 win against the Jaguars.

Roethlisberger worked from a clean pocket for much of the Week 11 victory, as he absorbed zero sacks and just three total QB hits on the afternoon. Jacksonville hung around for much of the first half, as did seemingly overmatched Dallas in a more enduring Week 9 effort. But Roethlisberger and the Steelers were able to fortify the lead to 14 points with a seven-play, 61-yard drive in the final three minutes of the first half Sunday, culminating the possession with a one-yard Benny Snell TD plunge. Pittsburgh remained undefeated with a 10-0 edge in the second half, leaving Roethlisberger with a 24:5 TD:INT heading into a Week 12 rematch with Baltimore.