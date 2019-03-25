Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Still in contract talk
Roethlisberger is still in the process of working out a contract extension with the Steelers, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
A January report suggested the matter would be finalized before the start of the new league year, but it apparently went on the back burner while the Steelers focused on securing a pair of mid-round draft picks in exchange for a 30-year-old wideout with 11,207 career receiving yards. Roethlisberger will need to adjust to life without Antonio Brown, though it should at least be a positive in terms of team chemistry, and the remaining talent on offense is still above league-average thanks to JuJu Smith-Schuster and an excellent line. With tight end Jesse James also departing this offseason, the Steelers are banking on some combination of Vance McDonald, James Washington, Donte Moncrief, Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer (ankle) to handle sizable roles in the passing game. It should only be a matter of time until the 37-year-old quarterback signs a contract extension to lock him in with the Steelers beyond 2019.
