Roethlisberger completed 36 of 51 pass attempts for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 12 against the Ravens.

Roethlisberger struggled to get in a rhythm and averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt. He managed only two completions of over 20 yards and also failed to throw a touchdown pass until there were 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. While volume continues to mask Roethlisberger's inefficiency as a thrower, he has failed to surpass six yards per attempt in four of his last six contexts. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 13 matchup against Washington.