Roethlisberger completed 32 of 49 pass attempts for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Week 7 against the Titans.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers were blistering on offense to begin the game, scoring on their first four possessions. That included a pair of touchdown tosses by Roethlisberger, both of which went to Diontae Johnson (ankle). However, after that, Roethlisberger struggled to take care of the ball, throwing interceptions to end three of the team's final six drives. His inability to take care of the ball spoiled what looked to be the makings a of a strong performance, particularly given that Roethlisberger attempted a season-high 49 pass attempts. Roethlisberger figures to be in a tough spot once again in Week 8 as the Steelers will take on the Ravens.