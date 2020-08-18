Roethlisberger appeared to be short-arming some of his throws during Monday's practice, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Kaboly said the velocity looked fine, but he also mentioned that some of the deep throws reminded him of Philip Rivers' unconventional delivery. Roethlisberger is about 11 months removed from major elbow surgery, and coach Mike Tomlin mentioned a few weeks ago that the veteran quarterback's spirals weren't quite as tight as he'd like them to be. Roethlisberger remains on track for the Week 1 start, but there's no guarantee his arm strength and accuracy return to pre-injury form. Pittsburgh beat reporters should provide more updates in the coming weeks.