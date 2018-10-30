Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Suffers broken finger

Coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger fractured the index finger on his left hand during Sunday's 33-18 win against the Browns, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomlin was unable to hone in on the nature of the injury Monday, but subsequent tests have confirmed that Roethlisberger has a fracture in the finger. Despite playing through it in the second half Sunday, Roethlisberger put up 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While he's certain to be present on Steelers injury reports this week, there's no worry about Roethlisberger sitting out this Sunday at Baltimore.