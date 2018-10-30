Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Suffers broken finger
Coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger fractured the index finger on his left hand during Sunday's 33-18 win against the Browns, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tomlin was unable to hone in on the nature of the injury Monday, but subsequent tests have confirmed that Roethlisberger has a fracture in the finger. Despite playing through it in the second half Sunday, Roethlisberger put up 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While he's certain to be present on Steelers injury reports this week, there's no worry about Roethlisberger sitting out this Sunday at Baltimore.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sustains finger injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads offense to third consecutive victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 369 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for trio of scores in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Struggles against Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, chances are you've got some holes to fill. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.