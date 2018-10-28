Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sustains finger injury
Coach Mike Tomlin noted after Sunday's 33-18 win over the Browns that Roethlisberger has an "index finger injury on his left (non-throwing) hand," Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the QB hurt his finger in the second quarter of the game, but the issue didn't prevent Roethlisberger from carrying on and completing 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards, with two TDs and a pick. We doubt that Roethlisberger's Week 9 status is in any danger, but it remains to be seen if his practice participation in advance on next Sunday's game against the Ravens will be impacted at all.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads offense to third consecutive victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 369 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for trio of scores in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Struggles against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Earns first win this season with three touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...