Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sustains finger injury

Coach Mike Tomlin noted after Sunday's 33-18 win over the Browns that Roethlisberger has an "index finger injury on his left (non-throwing) hand," Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the QB hurt his finger in the second quarter of the game, but the issue didn't prevent Roethlisberger from carrying on and completing 24 of 36 passes for 257 yards, with two TDs and a pick. We doubt that Roethlisberger's Week 9 status is in any danger, but it remains to be seen if his practice participation in advance on next Sunday's game against the Ravens will be impacted at all.