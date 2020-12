Roethlisberger (not injury related) had a veteran's rest day off at Wednesday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Roethlisberger has regularly begun his practice weeks with a veteran's rest day all season, so there's no reason to be concerned about his health as Sunday's matchup against the Colts approaches. There is reason to worry about the overall state of Pittsburgh's offense, however, as Roethlisberger has now logged back-to-back games with under 200 passing yards, and he boasts just a 6:5 TD:INT over his last four games. The Steelers are no doubt eager to get right, but it'll be difficult to trust Roethlisberger for fantasy purposes against Indianapolis' stalwart defense.