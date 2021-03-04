Roethlisberger's re-worked contract with the Steelers frees up about $15 million in immediate salary cap space for the team, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.
Roethlisberger, whose 2021 salary went from $19 million to $14 million per his new agreement, had been slated to carry a $41.25 million cap hit this coming season. The veteran QB's restructured deal helps the Steelers salary cap situation as free agency approaches and should help the franchise better address its needs at other positions.
