The Steelers are planning on having Roethlisberger (knee) start Monday's game versus Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Roethlisberger is listed as questionable for the Week 13 contest with the knee injury, the team apparently isn't overly concerned about him potentially sitting out the contest, despite having not practiced Thursday through Saturday. Due to the quicker turnaround for the Week 13 contest after the Steelers played the Ravens this past Wednesday, the 38-year-old was seemingly just receiving some extra maintenance. As Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com points out, Roethlisberger previously started Week 10 against Cincinnati without practicing beforehand and turned in his best outing of the season (27-for-46 for 333 yards and four touchdowns).
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Earns questionable designation•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets maintenance day Friday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Meager results against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers-Ravens moved to Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers-Ravens rescheduled•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practicing fully•