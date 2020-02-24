Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Three months away from clearance
Roethlisberger (elbow) believes he's about two and a half or three months away from receiving full medical clearance, Ron Cook of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers posted a short video Saturday of Roethlisberger lofting a pass inside a gym. The quarterback notes he was able to bypass tennis-ball throwing and instead moved right to footballs, but his timeline estimate suggests he won't be ready for strenuous activity any sooner than the end of the offseason program or the beginning of training camp. Roethlisberger will turn 38 in May, looking to rebound from Sept. 23 surgery to repair a torn muscle in his throwing elbow. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both have been straightforward about the expectation of Roethlisberger being ready for Week 1.
