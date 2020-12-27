Roethlisberger completed 34 of 49 pass attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Roethlisberger struggled early but finished with a stellar 69.4 percent completion rate and averaged 7.0 yards per attempt for the first time in six games. He threw second-half touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron to help his team complete a come-from-behind victory against one of the best defensive units in the AFC. The veteran struggled mightily in Monday's surprise loss to the Bengals, so this was a tremendous bounce-back effort for the Steelers and fantasy managers alike. Roethlisberger will look to finish the regular season strong in next Sunday's finale against the Browns.