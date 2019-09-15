Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throwing elbow being evaluated
Dianna Russini of ESPN relays that Roethlisberger dealt with some elbow inflammation at practice this past week.
Roethlisberger was forced out of Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks due to an issue affecting his right throwing elbow, with Mason Rudolph replacing him to start the second half of the contest. Per coach Mike Tomlin, the QB is still being evaluated at this stage, which also is the case for starting running back James Conner, who exited the game with a knee injury.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits game with right elbow injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Shaky in 2019 debut•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Scores in preseason debut•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Will see action Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...