Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throwing elbow being evaluated

Dianna Russini of ESPN relays that Roethlisberger dealt with some elbow inflammation at practice this past week.

Roethlisberger was forced out of Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks due to an issue affecting his right throwing elbow, with Mason Rudolph replacing him to start the second half of the contest. Per coach Mike Tomlin, the QB is still being evaluated at this stage, which also is the case for starting running back James Conner, who exited the game with a knee injury.