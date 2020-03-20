Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throwing pain-free

Roethlisberger (elbow) indicated Friday that he's "throwing without pain for the first time in years," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the QB also relayed that he's throwing about 40 passes per day from about 20 yards. With that in mind, Roethlisberger plans to gradually increase the volume and velocity of his throws, with an eye toward being ready for Week 1 on the 2020 NFL season.