Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 369 yards in win

Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown while also passing for a two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.

After James Conner converted a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the first half, Roethlisberger finally recorded a passing score by hitting Antonio Brown on a 31-yard slant with 10 seconds left. Even before his game-winning toss to Brown, Roethlisberger had been racking up yardage and topped 300 for the fourth time in six games. He'll get to rest his 36-year-old bones in Week 7 with Pittsburgh on bye.