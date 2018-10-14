Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 369 yards in win
Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown while also passing for a two-point conversion in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bengals.
After James Conner converted a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the first half, Roethlisberger finally recorded a passing score by hitting Antonio Brown on a 31-yard slant with 10 seconds left. Even before his game-winning toss to Brown, Roethlisberger had been racking up yardage and topped 300 for the fourth time in six games. He'll get to rest his 36-year-old bones in Week 7 with Pittsburgh on bye.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for trio of scores in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Struggles against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Earns first win this season with three touchdowns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 452 yards•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Cleared to start Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...