Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 452 yards
Roethlisberger (elbow ) completed 39 of 60 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown and nine yards on two carries during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.
Big Ben wasn't ready to call football a young man's game. After Kansas City's sophomore slinger Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns in the first quarter, Roethlisberger responded with three of his own in the second quarter. He also brought the game within a score late after lumbering to the right corner of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown run. Roethlisberger had an uncharacteristically rough game against Cleveland last week. Sunday was a rebound, but it's unlikely that he'll have a duel like he had on against Mahomes very often this year.
