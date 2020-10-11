Roethlisberger completed 27 of 34 pass attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 against the Eagles.

Roethlisberger largely played game manager, as he averaged only seven yards per attempt but kept the Steelers' offense moving throughout the game. His longest completion of the day came on a 35-yard touchdown toss to Chase Claypool. Roethlisberger has topped 300 passing yards only once this season, but has 10 passing scores as opposed to only one interception through four games. He'll look to add to that tally in Week 6 against the Browns.