Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for trio of scores in win

Roethlisberger completed 19 of 29 passes for 250 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

It was an efficient performance for Big Ben, who got some help from his defense for a change in what turned out to be surprising blowout victory. The 15-year veteran connected with both Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns, with one of the former's two scores qualifying as Roethlisberger's longest completion of the game (47 yards). It was a much-needed win for the Steelers, who evened their wins and losses at two apiece despite Roethlisberger's passing yardage total being his lowest of the season thus far. He'll look to help Pittsburgh notch two straight wins for the first time this season when he faces the Bengals in a divisional showdown in Week 6.