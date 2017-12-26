Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two scores in blowout win

Roethlisberger completed 20 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.

Roethlisberger didn't have to do much with Houston's passing game producing fewer than 100 yards, but he did manage to throw touchdowns of five and 18 yards to Justin Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster, respectively, before letting backup Landry Jones take the reins late in the fourth quarter. Even without top target Antonio Brown (calf), Roethlisberger should have no trouble carving up the winless Browns next week in a game his team needs to win to have a shot at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.