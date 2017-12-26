Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two scores in blowout win
Roethlisberger completed 20 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
Roethlisberger didn't have to do much with Houston's passing game producing fewer than 100 yards, but he did manage to throw touchdowns of five and 18 yards to Justin Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster, respectively, before letting backup Landry Jones take the reins late in the fourth quarter. Even without top target Antonio Brown (calf), Roethlisberger should have no trouble carving up the winless Browns next week in a game his team needs to win to have a shot at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of touchdowns in narrow loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Drops 506 yards on Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leads last-second victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices despite illness•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Four-touchdown night in win•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...