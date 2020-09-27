Roethlisberger completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

Roethlisberger completed 72 percent of his pass attempts while spreading the ball around to seven different receivers. He completed touchdown passes to Eric Ebron and Juju Smith-Schuster in the second quarter but deferred to the running game a bit more in the second half. Although the yardage total was nothing to hang his hat on, it was a rather efficient performance from Roethlisberger against what has been a surprisingly adept Texans pass defense to this point. He will look to take advantage of a more favorable matchup against a soft Titans defense next Sunday.